It's In The Details - Cheers to Chic

It’s in the Details is a travel and events planner with a passion for creating memories and experiences to last a lifetime. Her eye for detail and preparation for any unforeseen circumstances make her unique in her field.
This event was created to increase brand recognition and to stay top of mind, so that once travel and events are opened up customers will know who to contact to plan such travel and events.

Posted on Jan 25, 2021
