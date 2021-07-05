Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
James Oconnell

Build your own solution

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
Hire Me
  • Save
Build your own solution tech minimal colour and lines thumbprint illustration basket ecommerce money finance payments build airfix fintech
Download color palette

The fintech air-fix kit - everyone's business is different so this gives them the power to build their own payments solution. Hero illustration for CardConnect.

--

Want to talk?
wave@james-oconnell.com
@Behance | @Twitter | @Instagram

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
illustrator for product, brand and editorial ┐
Hire Me

More by James Oconnell

View profile
    • Like