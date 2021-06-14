James Oconnell

Tasty shelves

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
Hire Me
  • Save
Tasty shelves james oconnell minimal brand character colour and lines icon thumbprint illustration aliens tech food shelf
Download color palette

Shelf pieces for Foodtech Co. Erudus.

In collaboration with brandedbynaomi.com

--

Want to talk?
wave@james-oconnell.com
@Behance | @Twitter | @Instagram

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
illustrator for product, brand and editorial ┐
Hire Me

More by James Oconnell

View profile
    • Like