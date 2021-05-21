Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
James Oconnell

Healing

Healing character listen healthcare brand minimal james oconnell doctor nurse colour and lines thumbprint illustration
I really loved making this illustration, it represents the future of healthcare staff working in an inclusive, open and friendly environment. Spot illustration for HR-Tech brand OrgGen.

Collaboration with SUN creative consultancy.

Want to talk?
wave@james-oconnell.com
@Behance | @Twitter | @Instagram

illustrator for product, brand and editorial ┐
