James Oconnell

Everyone's equal

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
Hire Me
  • Save
Everyone's equal minimal brand james oconnell freedom win colour and lines workforce thumbprint illustration
Download color palette

An open and opinionated workforce is a happy workforce. Spot illustration for HR-Tech brand OrgGen.

Collaboration with SUN creative consultancy.

--

Want to talk?
wave@james-oconnell.com
@Behance | @Twitter | @Instagram

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
illustrator for product, brand and editorial ┐
Hire Me

More by James Oconnell

View profile
    • Like