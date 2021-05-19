James Oconnell

Hospital stresses

Hospital stresses characters brand hospital doctor nurse minimal james oconnell colour and lines thumbprint healthcare illustration
The impact of closed ears within a healthcare org structure. Spot illustration for HR-Tech brand OrgGen.

Collaboration with SUN creative consultancy.

