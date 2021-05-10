James Oconnell

Virtual learning

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
Hire Me
  • Save
Virtual learning block james oconnell colourandlines brand learning virtual reality minimal colour and lines thumbprint illustration
Virtual learning block james oconnell colourandlines brand learning virtual reality minimal colour and lines thumbprint illustration
Virtual learning block james oconnell colourandlines brand learning virtual reality minimal colour and lines thumbprint illustration
Download color palette
  1. Pixaera 1.jpg
  2. Pixaera 2.jpg
  3. Pixaera 3.jpg

From virtual learning environments and complex task managing, Pixaera are changing the way people learn in the workplace.

Collaboration with SeriesEight

--

Want to talk?
wave@james-oconnell.com
@Behance | @Twitter | @Instagram

James Oconnell
James Oconnell
illustrator for product, brand and editorial ┐
Hire Me

More by James Oconnell

View profile
    • Like