Licorice - The Good Pills

Liquorice for The Good Life Magazine
Storyline:
In the month of November 2020, I had been approached by France based magazine The Good Life - Ideat Magazine to illustrate Licorice and its application of how human can get benefited by consuming it.
See the full project Here on my Behance
I am grateful for your time to visit my work! :)
Drop a mail at tanmoyydhar@gmail.com for business & collaboration or just simply to say Hello!