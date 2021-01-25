Kunal D Palekar

Note Taking app UI for PC with dark mode support.

Kunal D Palekar
Kunal D Palekar
  • Save
Note Taking app UI for PC with dark mode support. card ui cards ui design notes ux ui xd adobe xd uiux note taking app for pc pc note taking note taking app ui note taking app ui note note taking note taking app design note taking app
Download color palette

Simple app UI for taking notes on PC/Laptop.

Please follow me on Instagram: @UIUX.JARVIS

Click on the below link to the light version:

https://www.uplabs.com/posts/note-taking-app-ui-for-pc

Click on the below link to see the working prototype:

https://youtu.be/kfLt0HQHFBs

Kunal D Palekar
Kunal D Palekar

More by Kunal D Palekar

View profile
    • Like