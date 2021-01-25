Druhin Tarafder

Mausumi.in - All designs

Here are the web designs for Mausumi.in

Mausumi's collection of some Bengali poems. The poems are inspired by some of her beliefs, various perceptions, and a few words of love.

Hope you all like it.

UX Designer & Awwwards Young Jury 2020-21
