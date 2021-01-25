Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Druhin Tarafder

Mausumi.in - Showcase Web Design

Druhin Tarafder
Druhin Tarafder
Here's the web design for Mausumi.in

Mausumi's collection of some Bengali poems. The poems are inspired by some of her beliefs, various perceptions, and a few words of love.

Hope you all like it.

Druhin Tarafder
Druhin Tarafder

