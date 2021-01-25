raha mohamadi

Halidasht fruit sorting logo design

raha mohamadi
raha mohamadi
  • Save
Halidasht fruit sorting logo design graphicdesign vector brand design brand identity character illustrator concept logo design animation app icon web minimal logo brand typography branding design graphic design fruitlogo logodesinger dribbbl
Download color palette

Halidasht fruit sorting logo
Designer / raha mohamadi / 2021

My gmail: rahamohammadigraphic@gmail.com

Instageam :http://instagram.com/rahagrdn

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/raha-mohammadi-b164391a1

raha mohamadi
raha mohamadi

More by raha mohamadi

View profile
    • Like