Halidasht fruit sorting logo design

Halidasht fruit sorting logo design icon art design sorting fruits halidasht website brand design minimal logo design branding character ux app typography illustration ui vector brand design designtips fruitlogo
Halidasht fruit sorting logo
Designer / raha mohamadi / 2021

My gmail: rahamohammadigraphic@gmail.com

Instageam :http://instagram.com/rahagrdn

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/raha-mohammadi-b164391a1

