WP Rocket Desktop

Here's our last prod. We completely re-branded WP Rocket
This project was really challenging to do, 3 months of hard work. We made a ton of concept (which I'll can share with you soon) before to find the right one. The most difficult part was to find the right angle with an unique approach. I think we did it!
WP Rocket is the most powerful caching plugin in the world. Use it to improve the speed of WordPress site, SEO rankings and conversions. No coding required.
Services provided:
- Art Direction
- Brand Identity
- Web Design
- Motion
- Web Development