Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Tarek

FAVIC - F + Triangle Logo Design Concept

Mohammad Tarek
Mohammad Tarek
  • Save
FAVIC - F + Triangle Logo Design Concept logotype modern logo brand identity brand design favic logo concept logo inspiration corporate logo minimalist logo logo trends 2021 dribbble best shot graphicdesigns logodesigns designer art logodesigner branding graphicdesign logodesign design logo
Download color palette

"FAVIC" Logo design.

This concept was taken from ''F+Triangle''.
Press L to show your love.

Check out my Logo-Folio on Instagram!

Any feedback is Welcomed :)

Available for Freelance Work :
Email Facebook Instagram

Best Regards
Mohammed Tarek

Mohammad Tarek
Mohammad Tarek

More by Mohammad Tarek

View profile
    • Like