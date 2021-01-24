10 Testimonial Widget Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Stunning testimonial widget design for your all kind of web design project. It contains 10 Figma files with well-organized and vector layers. Each widget is fully customizable, easy to use, and carefully layered and organized in Figma.
Main Features:
✔️ 10 Unique Widget Designs
✔️ Colorful and Modern Design
✔️ Easy to customize
✔️ Easily Editable Files
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready
Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!
You can contact us at Upwork.
Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance