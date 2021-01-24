10 Testimonial Widget Design

Stunning testimonial widget design for your all kind of web design project. It contains 10 Figma files with well-organized and vector layers. Each widget is fully customizable, easy to use, and carefully layered and organized in Figma.

Main Features:

✔️ 10 Unique Widget Designs

✔️ Colorful and Modern Design

✔️ Easy to customize

✔️ Easily Editable Files

✔️ Pixel Perfect

✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready

