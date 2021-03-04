Rick Byrne

Mythical Maidens: Hypatia

This is a personal project to re-examine female mythical personas and depict them as they were originally portrayed not as many movies and tv shows depict them in popular culture.

To see the full project and find out more about Hypatia, click here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112468737/Misunderstood-Myths

