Rick Byrne

Misunderstood Myths: Banshee

Rick Byrne
Rick Byrne
Hire Me
  • Save
Misunderstood Myths: Banshee undead scream moon irish folklore hair fairy fae death comb irish woman cry wailing wail folklore myth mythical banshee logo
Misunderstood Myths: Banshee undead scream moon irish folklore hair fairy fae death comb irish woman cry wailing wail folklore myth mythical banshee logo
Misunderstood Myths: Banshee undead scream moon irish folklore hair fairy fae death comb irish woman cry wailing wail folklore myth mythical banshee logo
Misunderstood Myths: Banshee undead scream moon irish folklore hair fairy fae death comb irish woman cry wailing wail folklore myth mythical banshee logo
Download color palette
  1. Mythical_Maidens_Banshee_Full.jpg
  2. Mythical_Maidens_Banshee_type.jpg
  3. Myths_Banshee_sticker_stacked.jpg
  4. Myths_Banshee_angled.jpg

This is a personal project to re-examine female mythical personas and depict them as they were originally portrayed not as many movies and tv shows depict them in popular culture.

To see the full project and find out more about Banshees, click here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/112468737/Misunderstood-Myths

Rick Byrne
Rick Byrne
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rick Byrne

View profile
    • Like