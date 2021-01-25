Flights Dashboard UI Concept - Free Download

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey guys!
Another day, another shot.
Concept : I have designed this dashboard concept design that shows information about flights globally.
I hope you like it.
Please have a look at this design, make sure to share your feedback in the comments section and don't forget to show some love by pressing that like button.
DOWNLOAD this file for free to use in your projects.
More free resources are on the way,
More cool stuff upcoming, stay tuned !