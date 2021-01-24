Hazzaa Al Ameri

Afiato | For Sale

Hazzaa Al Ameri
Hazzaa Al Ameri
Afiato | For Sale electronic manufacturing retail cloud internet services offering online shopping website app icon tech company negative space arrow letter a logo design branding
Afiato is a tech company offering services on the internet, cloud, retail, electronic manufacturing, etc.

In this concept, I combined letter A and an arrow differently from the previous design.

Feedback is highly appreciated!

Contact me at hazzaaalameriii@gmail.com.

Hazzaa Al Ameri
Hazzaa Al Ameri

