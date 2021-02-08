💙💚 Mobile Landingpage for valideffect

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends,
yesterday you already saw a glimpse of the mobile version of the redesign for valideffect. ✨
Today I'll show you more of the site. Form your own impression and have a look at the site live: www.valideffect.de
⚠️ What do you think about the project? ⚠️
__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!