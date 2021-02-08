Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
whitespace

💙💚 Mobile Landingpage for valideffect

💙💚 Mobile Landingpage for valideffect branding colorful isometric interface mobile website mobile mobile design webdesign website
Hello friends,

yesterday you already saw a glimpse of the mobile version of the redesign for valideffect. ✨

Today I'll show you more of the site. Form your own impression and have a look at the site live: www.valideffect.de

⚠️ What do you think about the project? ⚠️

__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

We create digital solutions that stay in people's minds.
