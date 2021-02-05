Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Flo Steinle
whitespace

📱 Mobile View of valideffect Redesign

Flo Steinle
whitespace
Flo Steinle for whitespace
Hire Us
  • Save
📱 Mobile View of valideffect Redesign colorful startup redesign branding conversion rate optimisation conversion landingpage webdesign website ux ui
📱 Mobile View of valideffect Redesign colorful startup redesign branding conversion rate optimisation conversion landingpage webdesign website ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 3-Shot.png
  2. whitespace-dribbble.png

Hi People! 👋

In my last shots I already introduced you to my new client valideffect and presented the desktop view. Of course I don't want to hide the mobile version from you. 🤩🧨

❓ What do you think?

Feel free to write me in the comments and leave a 💙 if you like it.

__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

whitespace
whitespace
We create digital solutions that stay in people's minds.
Hire Us

More by whitespace

View profile
    • Like