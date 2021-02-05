📱 Mobile View of valideffect Redesign

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi People! 👋
In my last shots I already introduced you to my new client valideffect and presented the desktop view. Of course I don't want to hide the mobile version from you. 🤩🧨
❓ What do you think?
Feel free to write me in the comments and leave a 💙 if you like it.
__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!