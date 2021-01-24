Basma

ESL - Design System

ESL - Design System
Hello! ☀️

Today I would like to share with you a special project that I worked on in a recent collaboration with ESL Education. I was the lead UI designer in this project
and I created a complex design system that was based on the Atomic design methodology.

You can check the website here:
https://www.esl-languages.com/en

Hope you guys like it! 😇

