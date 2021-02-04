Flo Steinle
🔐 Full Landingpage for valideffect

Flo Steinle
Flo Steinle for whitespace
🔐 Full Landingpage for valideffect branding startup techno technology clean webdesign website ux ui
🔐 Full Landingpage for valideffect branding startup techno technology clean webdesign website ux ui
Hello Amigos! 🤩

Yesterday we showed you the some parts of the landing page of valideffect. Today we would like to show you the complete page.

Your feedback is important for us so feel free to tell me what you think! 💙💚

If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

Posted on Feb 4, 2021
We create digital solutions that stay in people's minds.
