💎 Redesign for valideffect

Hey everybody! 😀
❓How important is digitization for you? ⚙️
I redesigned the website for our new client valideffect - a young and dynamic startup from Germany. Valideffect offers software solutions to digitize all paper-based processes around compliance documentation in an automated, verified and trustworthy way. 📑💻
In this shot you can see the desktop view of valideffect. 🖥 I used eye-catching and bright colors to create a unique look that will stay in the visitor's mind. The illustrations (purchased and customized) complete the overall look. I think isometric illustrations are a perfect fit for an innovative tech company like valideffect.
Have a look: www.valideffect.de 😉
__________________
If you’re looking for a strong partner to design your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!