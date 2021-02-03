Flo Steinle
💎 Redesign for valideffect

Flo Steinle
whitespace
💎 Redesign for valideffect isometric illustration isometric branding startup branding redesign webdesign landingpage startup technology tech colorful website ux ui
Hey everybody! 😀

❓How important is digitization for you? ⚙️

I redesigned the website for our new client valideffect - a young and dynamic startup from Germany. Valideffect offers software solutions to digitize all paper-based processes around compliance documentation in an automated, verified and trustworthy way. 📑💻

In this shot you can see the desktop view of valideffect. 🖥 I used eye-catching and bright colors to create a unique look that will stay in the visitor's mind. The illustrations (purchased and customized) complete the overall look. I think isometric illustrations are a perfect fit for an innovative tech company like valideffect.

 Have a look: www.valideffect.de 😉

