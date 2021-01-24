Archi Logo Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a logo I designed a few months ago for Archi, it is an AI software that screens the web 24/7 to identify Tech start-ups to invest in. The concept was to combine a bulb with a robot head, Let me know what do you guys think about this one :)
https://www.behance.net/xxixaw
https://www.instagram.com/xxixaw
xxixaw@yahoo.com