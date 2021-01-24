Hey Dribbblers 😍

Here's my Language learning Dashboard in dark mode 🤟

If you want these illustrations:

” www.piqo.design/ui8 ”

Hope you like it ❤️

Tell me What you think in the comments 💬

―

Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work.

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE | UP | TW