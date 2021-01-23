Simon Beel

Ocean Blue Jungle Green

This little bird was for a birth card/announcement. I used the sponge effect in illustrator. The idea is to make an interactive card with moving animals, so this is only one fragment of the whole thing. In a later post, you can see the final card.

Posted on Jan 23, 2021
