Bookleth - Book Selling Store Template

Bookleth is a professional and responsive landing page template. It is created by using Figma, with a responsive design, which makes it a perfect fit for all devices. This template is suitable for publishing books, book stores, libraries, book shops, digital products, ebooks, software apps, or similar websites that need a feature-rich yet beautiful presence online.

It contains a Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Minimal and Modern Design Landing Page

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Creative and Professional Design

✔️ Easily Editable Files

✔️ Pixel Perfect

✔️ Highly Customizable

✔️ Free Fonts and CC0 Images

✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready

