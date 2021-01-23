Bookleth - Book Selling Store Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Bookleth is a professional and responsive landing page template. It is created by using Figma, with a responsive design, which makes it a perfect fit for all devices. This template is suitable for publishing books, book stores, libraries, book shops, digital products, ebooks, software apps, or similar websites that need a feature-rich yet beautiful presence online.
It contains a Figma file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Figma file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Minimal and Modern Design Landing Page
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Creative and Professional Design
✔️ Easily Editable Files
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Free Fonts and CC0 Images
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready
