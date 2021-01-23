PayUp - Money Transfer App UI kit

PayUp is a clean and very detailed UI kit based on Figma. Each screen is fully customizable, easy to use, and carefully assembled in Figma.

Check out the fantastic design of this payment app that enables easy and smooth payment options.

Main Features of this UI Kit:

✔️ 15+ Unique Screen Designs

✔️ Unique, Stylish, and Modern Design

✔️ Easy to Use Components

✔️ Organized Layer Structures

✔️ Easy to Customize

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance