🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's been going on my mind for some time to create some illustration based on kitchen set up or cooking as a whole. I personally feel that its an amazingly relaxing experience to cook, until and unless we have to do it every day! Along with that it takes some preparation to make something special, relating to this I named this illustration as PREPARATION.
Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/