It's been going on my mind for some time to create some illustration based on kitchen set up or cooking as a whole. I personally feel that its an amazingly relaxing experience to cook, until and unless we have to do it every day! Along with that it takes some preparation to make something special, relating to this I named this illustration as PREPARATION.

Got a project in mind!

Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :

https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/