Portfolio Template

FEATURES:
32 pages InDesign Document
A4 size : 210×297 mm + 3 mm Bleeding
US size : 8.5×11 inch + 3 mm Bleeding
Compatible with CS4, CS5, CS5.5,CS6 & CC
Includes .IDML file
Well Organized
Texts, Images and Background on separate layers
Easy to customize
Fully Editable
CMYK 300 DPI
Master Pages
Automatic page numbering
Image and mouckup not include.
Buy Now https://crmrkt.com/Wljwey