Portfolio Template
FEATURES:

32 pages InDesign Document
A4 size : 210×297 mm + 3 mm Bleeding
US size : 8.5×11 inch + 3 mm Bleeding
Compatible with CS4, CS5, CS5.5,CS6 & CC
Includes .IDML file
Well Organized
Texts, Images and Background on separate layers
Easy to customize
Fully Editable
CMYK 300 DPI
Master Pages
Automatic page numbering
Image and mouckup not include.
