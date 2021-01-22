Unfold Donut 🍩

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Never was interested in 3D modeling and Blender, but now that I'm focused on very specific visual elements, going through Blender tutorials seems like a breeze of fresh air. Loving it so far!

Posted on Jan 22, 2021
