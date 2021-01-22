Osama Dawood
Ciervo Studio

Sinbadnet 2 - The first game services company in MENA

Osama Dawood
Ciervo Studio
Osama Dawood for Ciervo Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Sinbadnet 2 - The first game services company in MENA blue yellow website website design webdesign game design game illustration sketch startup colorful web ux flat design ui clean
Sinbadnet 2 - The first game services company in MENA blue yellow website website design webdesign game design game illustration sketch startup colorful web ux flat design ui clean
Download color palette
  1. Sinbadnet@2x.png
  2. SinbadnetHome.png

Hello 👋,

Here is Sinbadnet website design option two, This sneak peek from the website and full project will be live soon.

Hope you like it, All feedback is appreciated.

Project inquiry ✉️ osama.dawood@gmail.com

Follow me on: 👇
Instagram | Behance | osama.studio

Press “L” to appreciate it

Thank you.

Ciervo Studio
Ciervo Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Ciervo Studio

View profile
    • Like