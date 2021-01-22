PlateJoy Social Media Ads

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
In the past year, I've become fond of working on concept projects! It all started when I was applying for jobs. I would read through the job description, then work on a project that role would partake in, and upload the design on my portfolio. When I applied, I would send them the link so they could see how I would approach designs if I was in that role.
For this project, the job description said the Visual Designer role would create digital ads. I scrolled through their website to become familiar with their branding, and applied their design style, and copy to these ads!
Learn more about this project at www.bsteinerdesign.com/platejoy
