PlateJoy Social Media Ads

PlateJoy Social Media Ads illustration playful design redesign concept visual design social media graphic design social media ads social media design
In the past year, I've become fond of working on concept projects! It all started when I was applying for jobs. I would read through the job description, then work on a project that role would partake in, and upload the design on my portfolio. When I applied, I would send them the link so they could see how I would approach designs if I was in that role.

For this project, the job description said the Visual Designer role would create digital ads. I scrolled through their website to become familiar with their branding, and applied their design style, and copy to these ads!

Learn more about this project at www.bsteinerdesign.com/platejoy

