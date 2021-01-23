Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Saikat Kumar
Landing Page

Saikat Kumar
Saikat Kumar for unflip
Landing Page delivery app connection landing page web design application ui ux uiux webdesign web delivery business typography character ux website design header ui illustrations illustration
Hi guys,

Here I've designed a App landing page based on Virtual connection with nearby friend-and people. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma; Illustrator

Font used
Montserrat & Roboto

Virtual connection Mobile Application

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects inquiry.marshmallow@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

