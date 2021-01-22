Dashboard Screen - Webpixels

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🔥 Webpixels contains hundreds of amazingly well-crafted components and templates.
🐱💻 Everything is built by designers and developers, so you will find this very easy to use and organized.
👉 All components are built with Bootstrap 5. Also, we have the Figma assets a designer needs.
Get the HTML
Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your likes and comments!
Press L to support us 👻
and follow webpixels for more content!
Follow our team on
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Our Website
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.