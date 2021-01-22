Viktoryia Daniliuk
bettr

PORTAL // Landing page

Viktoryia Daniliuk
bettr
Viktoryia Daniliuk for bettr
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Digital identity and website for an art installation “PORTAL” within the city cultural campaign organized by Benediktas Gylys Foundation together with LinkMenų fabrikas, URM & Go Vilnius.

Check full project on Behance

bettr
bettr
Hire Us

More by bettr

View profile
    • Like