raha mohamadi

rashid furniture logo concept

raha mohamadi
raha mohamadi
  • Save
rashid furniture logo concept ui ux iconlogo icon set icon design minimallogo minimallogodesign logobranding brand identity branding gradiant logo logodesign logotype logobrand logo design concept art concept design conceptual concept furniture
Download color palette

Concept Logo Furniture Rashid
Designer / raha mohamadi
December 2020

My gmail: rahamohammadigraphic@gmail.com

Instageam :http://instagram.com/rahagrdn

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/raha-mohammadi-b164391a1

raha mohamadi
raha mohamadi

More by raha mohamadi

View profile
    • Like