Brightjob - Find Job Portal

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brightjob is a professionally designed website template based on Adobe XD. It's a modern job portal template designed to connect people looking for a job with work-hunting employers. This template represents a simple design to help build the website for advertising vacancies, finding suitable staff, receiving employer’s resumes and CV. it will perfectly suit projects of direction: Job Search, Directory Portal, Resume Market, Recruitment Agency and the like.
It contains an Adobe XD file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Adobe XD file easily, and it’s 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.
Use Brightjob, and create something beautiful!
Main Features of this Template:
✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Fully Responsive
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Retina Ready
Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!
You can contact us at Upwork.
Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance