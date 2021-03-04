National Hemophilia Foundation - Data & Stats Animation

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Established in 1948, the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) is a leading national non-profit organization, with chapters throughout the US, that’s dedicated to finding better treatments and cures for inheritable bleeding disorders.
With Drupal 7 (the platform for its website) approaching the end of life, the organization wished to embark on a redesign of hemophilia.org & stepsforliving.org and migrate those sites to Drupal 8.
During our onsite discovery sessions, we started with the business and project goals. Then learned about the user personas, goals & tasks, brand guidelines, etc. With all the high-level vision aligned, we narrowed down the key pages to work on, such as Homepage, News, Events, Chapters, and so on.
Our Role:
Brand Strategy
Brand Identity
Theming
Web Design
Web Development
Visit the live site at www.hemophilia.org.