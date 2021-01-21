Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Desugn for game payment card

Desugn for game payment card vector uxui fantastic cybersport cyberpunk payment app paypal branding futuristic futurism cards ui card design finance game art game design game banking design ux ui
Design for payment card ? - Easy👍

CyberBank - is a modern payment platform for gamers. This is a "PayPal" in the game world. You can buy game/playable character/inventory via Cyber card. I developed design in Figma, using glassmorphism-technique and color palette that characterizes progress, technologies and ideas 🎮

