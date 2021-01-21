Racers 360

Trending designs to inspire you
We are excited to share the design we created for Racers360: a motorsports training platform. Racers360 collaborates with top racers who analyze the users’ practice videos. In this way, racing enthusiasts receive personalized expert advice online for a reasonable price. We were principally focused on creating a simple enough interface that can be easily navigated even by those who never used such services before.
For Racers360, we did:
UX/UI design
