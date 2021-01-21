Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beeper Concept

Beeper Concept mark logotype minimal branding chat flow connection letter b figma concept branding brand logo
A concept explored for www.beeperhq.com. Beeper is an app that connects all your messaging in one place.

The idea behind this concept was the connection of all your chats into one app. Can you see the chat bubbles in the negative space?

