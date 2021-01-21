Beeper Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A concept explored for www.beeperhq.com. Beeper is an app that connects all your messaging in one place.
The idea behind this concept was the connection of all your chats into one app. Can you see the chat bubbles in the negative space?