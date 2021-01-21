WICKEDTEMPLATES 3Rd REDESIGN - DARK DOCUMENTATION

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello everyone,
I have been redesigning and building WickedTemplates again. I didnt like it for long time ago and I thought it was really ugly.
Now, I am taking a different approach and making it more simple.
This is the documentation page.
live here:
- https://www.wickedtemplates.com/documentation
Have a great day everyone.
/Mike
Twitter:@mike_andreuzza