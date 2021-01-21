The RyDog’s Beach Bar team knew they’d found their groove after winning the vote for #1 “boozy brunch by the beach” back-to-back in their first two years of operation. They had even outwitted the pandemic with their “brunch box” and “cocktail kit” delivery options.

The only things that weren’t poppin’ for them after two years in business were their “good enough to get us started” logo and website, and when opportunities to open new locations started appearing on the not-so-horizon the team knew they wanted to level up their visual brand and digital experience sooner rather than later — something that conveyed the bright, fun, casual vibe they’d grown into and that their customers had come to adore.

Welcome to RyDog’s!