#11 - Flash Message

My interpretation on the flash message. Both in dark and light mode. There is success, error and warning. All three are important in order to communicate properly to the user what is happening. The message plays an important role as well, letting the user know what happened, and what action they can take. Also 2 different interpretations of the messages, with the second one being more accessible, combining color and icons.

