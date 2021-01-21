Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siggi Baldursson

Tab Bar Navigation

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
Tab Bar Navigation navigation bar icons tab user inteface asset simple app user interface design ui ui element navigation clean vibrant ui assets ui asset tab bar product design
Tab Bar Navigation navigation bar icons tab user inteface asset simple app user interface design ui ui element navigation clean vibrant ui assets ui asset tab bar product design
Download color palette
  1. Mobile Menu 01.jpg
  2. Mobile Menu 02.jpg

Hey folks, happy Thursday!

Here is a tab bar exploration, where the icon will animate sideways, depending on where the user navigates.

Press "L" if you like it :)

All feedback welcome and appreciated.

Thanks for viewing!

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like