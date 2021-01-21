Vidily Illustration Kit

Vidily Illustration was finally released 🔥

The Vidily Illustration Pack has been designed with great attention to detail and aesthetics, applying the latest trends in Illustration Design.

Download our latest kits:

” www.piqo.design/ui8 ”

I hope you like it! Press “L” on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

―

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE | TW