Photographers Admin Panel

What’s up, friends? We’ve got a new shot for you — a design for an admin panel for photographers 📸



🌃 This admin panel allows photographers and videographers to edit their portfolios. On the screen, you can see one of the pages — Media library. It shows content uploaded by the user. From the menu, you can switch to other pages — categories of the portfolio, messages, notifications, and statistics.



🌚 For this app, we chose the dark theme because it’s more comfortable for users’ eyes. Green and blue are the accent colors — they attract users’ attention.



👍 The coolest feature of this app is that users can access their portfolio and edit it quickly: change contents, the information in the profile, and contacts.



Created by Sergey Martyn

