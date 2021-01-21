Photographers Admin Panel

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
What’s up, friends? We’ve got a new shot for you — a design for an admin panel for photographers 📸
🌃 This admin panel allows photographers and videographers to edit their portfolios. On the screen, you can see one of the pages — Media library. It shows content uploaded by the user. From the menu, you can switch to other pages — categories of the portfolio, messages, notifications, and statistics.
🌚 For this app, we chose the dark theme because it’s more comfortable for users’ eyes. Green and blue are the accent colors — they attract users’ attention.
👍 The coolest feature of this app is that users can access their portfolio and edit it quickly: change contents, the information in the profile, and contacts.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Sergey Martyn
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜