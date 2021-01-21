Purrweb UI

Photographers Admin Panel gallery dashboard photography photographer photo website web media admin panel admin startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
What’s up, friends? We’ve got a new shot for you — a design for an admin panel for photographers 📸

🌃 This admin panel allows photographers and videographers to edit their portfolios. On the screen, you can see one of the pages — Media library. It shows content uploaded by the user. From the menu, you can switch to other pages — categories of the portfolio, messages, notifications, and statistics.

🌚 For this app, we chose the dark theme because it’s more comfortable for users’ eyes. Green and blue are the accent colors — they attract users’ attention.

👍 The coolest feature of this app is that users can access their portfolio and edit it quickly: change contents, the information in the profile, and contacts.

Created by Sergey Martyn

